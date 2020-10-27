InventHelp Inventor Develops Food Container to Keep Food Items Hot & Fresh (TPA-2971)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to enjoy a hot lunch at work," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla., "so I invented the HEAT LUNCH BOWL. My design saves time by eliminating the hassle of reheating food in the microwave."

The invention provides an effective way to transport a hot meal. In doing so, it eliminates the need to find and use a microwave to reheat food. It also offers an improved alternative to eating out or eating cold food and it could help to promote healthier eating habits. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for travelers, workers, students and individuals on-the-go. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-2971, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

