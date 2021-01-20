InventHelp Inventor Develops Food Serving Device for Outdoor Use (FGC-193)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer way to serve hot and cold foods at outdoor picnics, parties or tailgating events," said an inventor, from Twinsburg, Ohio, "so I invented the DIVINE. My design eliminates the need to rush to serve and consume foods before they lose their proper temperature."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep food at the appropriate temperature during an outdoor event. In doing so, it ensures that food is fresh and appealing for a longer period of time. As a result, it helps to prevent food spoilage and waste and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a versatile and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-193, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

