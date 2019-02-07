InventHelp Inventor Develops Foot Care Accessory (TPA-2810)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way to perform pedicures and care for the feet at home," said an inventor, from Port Richey, Fla., "so I invented the patent pending PEDI PAL."

The invention provides an effective way to care for the feet and toenails. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and strain. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases comfort and support. The invention features an adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily reach and care for the feet."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2810, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

