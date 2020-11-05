InventHelp Inventor Develops Footwear Accessory to Keep Feet Dry & Comfortable (HLW-2290)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I suffer from hyperhidrosis, a condition characterized by abnormally increased sweating," said an inventor, from Cutler Bay, Fla. "This condition causes my feet to sweat profusely and it has been called by some the silent handicap. I needed a way to keep my feet and footwear dry and comfortable without slipping, so I invented the HEEL SCHOOL FOR HYPERHIDROSIS BUDDY. My design can be utilized with various types of shoes like heels, sandals, open toe footwear, athletic shoes, work shoes and boots and it helps to prevent hyperhidrosis from deteriorating your physical, emotional and social quality of life."

The invention provides an effective way to keep feet dry and odor free while wearing shoes. In doing so, it reduces the growth of bacteria, athlete's foot, blisters and other ailments caused by damp feet. As a result, it enhances comfort and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-2290, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

