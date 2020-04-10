InventHelp Inventor Develops Forced Air Dryer for Footwear (SKC-528)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While conventional clothes dryers are effective for most fabrics, they are not designed to dry accessories like shoes, boots and chest waders. Fortunately, an inventor from Sitka, Alaska, has created a prototype for a unique drying system for these items.

He developed CHAPPELL BOOT DRYER to provide a quick and easy way to dry wet footwear and clothing. At the same time, it conserves energy, saves time and is easy to assemble and use. This practical device is also cost efficient, practical and versatile. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs. It includes a glove dryer as well.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I needed some way to dry my chest waders," he said. "After trying unsuccessfully to use a shoe dryer, I came up with this alternative using this product with an HVAC system, drying items during the four seasons with forced air."

