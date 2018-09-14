InventHelp Inventor Develops Formula to Attract Deer (CBA-3441)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to attract deer to my hunting spot," said an inventor from Greer, S.C. "I experimented with various concoctions for years, and I finally came up with this formula that is applied to whole corn and brings deer out into the open for a good, clean shot."

He developed the DOE CANDY to be irresistible to deer once applied to whole corn. The formula attracts deer to a hunting spot. This increases the chances of making a successful kill. The unique odor replicates the natural scents where deer live. The solution is made with all-natural ingredients. Additionally, it can be modified to attract other game animals.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3441, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

