InventHelp Inventor Develops Free-Standing Paper-Towel Holder (CCP-1396)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- My husband installed a paper-towel holder on the wall in our upstairs bathroom, and eventually it fell off from all the pulling," said an inventor from Skokie, Ill. "The holes in the wall were unsightly, so my husband repaired the wall. I started thinking that I wished there was a paper-towel holder that was free-standing and did not have to be mounted on the wall."

She developed the FREE STANDING PAPER TOWEL STAND to feature a free-standing design that offers easy access to paper towels. The configuration eliminates the need to drill holes into the wall in order to attach a paper-towel holder. This saves the user from having to repair holes in the wall. Additionally, it keeps guests from using decorative towels to dry their hands.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCP-1396, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

