InventHelp Inventor Develops Fresh And Clean Wipe (CKL-1295)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a sanitary wipe for enhanced cleanliness, but could not locate such a product on the market," said an inventor from Sauk Village, Illinois. This inspired me to develop a means for cleaning various private areas of the body."

He developed the MALE HYGIENE WIPE to provide users with maximum cleanliness in personal areas of the body to offer men confidence as they could be cleansed and refreshed. This invention would effectively absorb body fluids from the penis. Additionally, it may stop the transmission of bacteria, germs or fungi.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1295, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

