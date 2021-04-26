InventHelp Inventor Develops Fresh Pet Bed to Reduce Odors & Allergens (SDB-1527)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fresh, healthy and clean pet bed for my dog Ingo," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the FRESH DOGBED. My design provides added comfort while reducing odors and allergens."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep a pet bed fresh. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional pet bed designs. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could help to reduce odors and allergens. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1527, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

