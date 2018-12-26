InventHelp Inventor Develops Fuel-Economy Enhancer (AAD-1280)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was looking to save on fuel in order to make filling up at the pump less painful, as well as help the environment," said an inventor from Gainesville, Ga.

He created a prototype for THE Z to allow more fresh air to mix with fuel and heated air. The unit optimizes combustion of the fuel/air mixture within the engine. This helps to improve fuel economy by 15 to 33 percent, according to the inventor. As such, the invention reduces the need to gas up as frequently. It is also designed to be better for the environment. Furthermore, the accessory is adaptable for use with a wide range of vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAD-1280, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

