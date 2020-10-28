InventHelp Inventor Develops Fuel Pump Anchor (STU-2400)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a professional truck driver I have witnessed fuel being spilled while refueling and have slipped on spilled fuel resulting in an injury to my back," said an inventor from Sandy, Utah. "This inspired me to develop a means to secure a fuel pump nozzle while refueling."

He developed the patent-pending FUEL SPILL ELIMINATOR to prevent a petrochemical mess that poses a fire hazard. This invention may reduce environmental pollution and EPA issues. It would provide peace of mind for safety-conscious truck drivers. Additionally, this invention would be easy to use, convenient and may save money in fuel loss.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-STU-2400, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

