InventHelp Inventor Develops Full-Body Fitness Machine (LVT-165)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Evanston, Ill., has developed THE STRETCHING RESISTOR, a new item for fitness enthusiasts. It assists an individual in stretching his/her entire body from his/her toes to his/her fingertips, which helps improve flexibility and increase strength. A prototype model is available upon request.

"I developed my invention to help with my sciatic, which I've had for a number of years. I've met with surgeons and personal trainers, but to no avail. That's when I decided to create an exercise unit of my own," said the inventor. THE STRETCHING RESISTOR provides a degree of resistance when stretching the muscles in the back and legs. It helps increase strength in the back and legs. This may help alleviate pains and discomfort due to back and sciatic nerve problems. This fitness item enables a person to engage in full-body stretching exercises, which ultimately improves overall flexibility.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-165, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

