InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun & Challenging Word Game (OCM-1383)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a challenging word-forming game similar to crossword puzzles but without using clues," said an inventor, from Placenta, Calif. "I also wanted a game in which any word can be changed continuously throughout the entire game, so I invented WORX. My design provides a dynamic game experience for word gaming enthusiasts."

The patent-pending invention provides an exciting new word game to play alone or with friends. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional word-based board games. As a result, it could enhance fun and entertainment and it could spark friendly competition. The invention features a unique design that is easy to learn, set up and play so it is ideal for households and individuals who enjoy word games. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1383, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

