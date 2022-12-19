InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun & Safe Accessory for Stairs (RIM-364)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ."I wanted to create a fun and safe means for children to go down the stairs," said an inventor, from Chesterfield, Va., "so I invented the HONEE STAIRS. My design could help to prevent falls or accidents caused by climbing down steps."

The invention provides an easier way for little children to descend stairs. In doing so, it offers a safer alternative to climbing down the steps. As a result, it enhances fun and it provides added peace of mind for parents. The invention features a unique and adjustable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

