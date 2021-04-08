InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun and Efficient Design for Cigarette Lighters (OTW-629)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an environmentally-friendly lighter that is fun to use," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented the LITESABER. My design eliminates the hassle of constantly buying boring replacement lighters."

The invention provides a unique design for a lighter. In doing so, it offers a more efficient and long-lasting alternative to traditional lighters. As a result, it increases convenience and it could enhance fun and style. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke or use lighters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-629, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

