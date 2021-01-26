InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun and Exciting Pool Toy for Kids and Adults (CCT-4517)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an exciting game for kids and adults to enjoy in the pool," said an inventor, from Aurora, Ind., "so I invented the AQUA BUDDIES. My design could provide added fun at pool parties, the beach and other gatherings with family and friends."

The invention provides a fun pool toy for adults and children. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional pool games and activities. As a result, it enhances entertainment and it could promote social interaction and friendly competition. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4517, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

