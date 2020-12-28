InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun and Functional Power Bank for Mobile Devices (MTN-3521)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and functional way to charge your phone or other devices while on-the-go," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the T E T. My design provides added convenience and peace of mind."

The invention provides an effective way to charge or power a mobile electronic device. In doing so, it offers a fun alternative to traditional chargers and power banks. As a result, it increases convenience and style and it eliminates the hassle associated with a low or dead battery. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile electronic devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3521, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

