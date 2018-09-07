InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun, Exciting Umbrella (LGI-2635)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted an umbrella that not only kept you dry in a rainstorm, but also entertained and informed you with a fun and educational design," said an inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y.

She developed THE MEASURING RAIN to enable the user to measure the amount of rainfall at a glance. The accessory provides added fun and excitement while keeping the user dry and comfortable in a rainstorm. Its easily portable design allows it to be taken anywhere. The enhanced umbrella makes getting caught in a rainstorm less stressful and more educational and entertaining. Additionally, it is producible in different designs and styles.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LGI-2635, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

