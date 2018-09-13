InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun Jail-Themed Board Game (BGF-2057)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a fun game to play with my family and friends," said an inventor from Royal Oak, Mich. "I put my mind to it and developed my own entertaining board game."

She created a prototype for the JAIL'EM GAME to pit players against one another in a game to stay out of jail. The game promotes friendly competition and offers hours of entertainment. Additionally, it is easy to learn to play and can be enjoyed by two to four players.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BGF-2057, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

