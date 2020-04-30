InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun Way to Transport Luggage (HUN-241)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and entertaining way to move a suitcase or bag through the airport, train station or other location," said an inventor, from Sugarland, Texas, "so I invented the BON VOYAGE LUGGAGE."

The invention provides a fun way to transport a piece of luggage while traveling or going to school. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional luggage, backpacks, etc. As a result, it eliminates the need to pull or carry a heavy bag and it could provide added entertainment. The invention features a unique and novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for travelers, students and car enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases convenience and could help to alleviate boredom while traveling."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-241, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

