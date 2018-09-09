InventHelp Inventor Develops Game that Combines Pool and Golf (ROH-524)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a different game that would attract players of all ages," said an inventor from Cazenovia, N.Y. "I thought that a game that combined elements of billiards and golf would be fun and exciting, which led me to develop this easy-to-play rule set."

He developed the PUTTER POOL to combine elements of pool with golf. The game offers hours of entertainment. It features fun and entertaining game-play. The game is easy to learn to play and is playable by individuals of all ages. Furthermore, the invention promotes friendly competition.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ROH-524, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

