InventHelp Inventor Develops Game to Encourage Playful Touch (POO-568)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a creative game to get people to interact with each other and not with their screens and devices," said an inventor, from Newberg, Ore., "so I invented the HAND TO HAND CONTACT. My design encourages social interaction and friendly contact."

The invention provides a fun new board game for kids or adults. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional board games and video games. As a result, it encourages playful touch and competition in a non-invasive and non-threatening manner, and it could enhance entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to play so it is ideal for individuals age 6 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-POO-568, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

