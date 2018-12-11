InventHelp Inventor Develops Garbage Can/Bin Fly Trap (DPH-504)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Wiggins, Colo., has developed THE LID TRAP, a specially designed trap that can be applied to trash cans or mobile (bulk) garbage bins to trap flies.

"I found it pesky and unsanitary to see so many flies lingering around indoor and outdoor garbage cans and bins. My invention will prevent this problem," said the inventor.

L.E.D. LID TRAP is effective in capturing and eradicating of flies. It will discretely contain dead flies and can be easily discarded. This will, in turn, eliminate the annoyances of these insects. This trap will improve the sanitary conditions within any home or other establishment. It offers a convenient and practical design that is easy to apply and use. Ultimately, it will offer peace of mind to concerned individuals.

THE L.E.D. LID TRAP is designed mostly for flies, but other pesky insects such as trash bees or hornets will be caught as well. It is designed with a plastic cage to enclose the sticky part of the trap, so the consumer can close the trash-can lid without it sticking to the trash bag. It is also easy to remove without having to touch dead flies or insects. The invention is designed in different sizes for different uses in the home or at the office. It is primarily designed to be placed on the inside of the trash can, but it also can be placed on the wall or under a desk and just about anywhere there is a fly problem.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-504, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

