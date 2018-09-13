InventHelp Inventor Develops Gelatin/Pudding Liquor Shots (AUP-966)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I always made gelatin shots and pudding shots for my parties, and it was a lot of hassle making them and waiting hours for them to be ready," said an inventor from San Antonio, Texas. "This left me thinking that it would be so much simpler if I could just purchase them at the store."

She developed the POP-A-SHOT to provide an easier to serve alcohol gelatin and pudding shots at parties and gatherings. The invention eliminates the need to make these shots from scratch. This does away with hassles and frustrations, and saves time and effort. Additionally, the shots are producible in a wide variety of flavors, and they make for tasty party treats.

The invention not only offers convenience, but it brings a level of excitement at parties and events. It would be a huge hit at parties.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP-966, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

