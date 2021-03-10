InventHelp Inventor Develops Gentle Accessory for Swatting Flies (DAE-533)

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --."I wanted to create a gentle way to swat and kill flies before they bite you," said an inventor, from Oakdale, Minn., "so I invented the GENTLE FLY-SWATTER. My design limits the impact associated when using traditional swatter devices."

The invention provides a safe way to swat at flies and other insects. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional fly swatters and accessories. As a result, it helps to prevent injuries and damage to nearby items, and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DAE-533, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

