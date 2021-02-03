InventHelp Inventor Develops Good Night Sheets (SDB-1511)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have young children who want to sleep in my bed, however, they tend to move around a great deal which limits my sleep," said an inventor from National City, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a better sheet which would keep each person on his or her side of the bed."

He developed the FRENZ SHEET that features a convenient, practical and effective design. This invention may contribute to a better night's sleep by ensuring that individuals sleep in separate areas of a bed. This could eliminate disturbing the other person's section of the bed. The invention could appeal to couples and parents.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1511, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

