InventHelp Inventor Develops GOOD TO THE LAST DROP (MTN-3113)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "After I had a stroke, I needed assistance when eating from a bowl," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y. "I thought there could be a better way, so I invented patent pending GOOD TO THE LAST DROP."

GOOD TO THE LAST DROP provides an effective way to help people with limited dexterity eat from a bowl. In doing so, it could help to prevent spills and waste. It also could help to increase control and independence and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with limited dexterity. Additionally, GOOD TO THE LAST DROP is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to ask for help when eating from a bowl."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3113, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

