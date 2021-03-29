InventHelp Inventor Develops Grandstand Accessory to Enhance Comfort & Convenience (AUP-1274)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and space-saving way to enjoy refreshments in the grandstand," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the patent pending STADIUM SEAT ICE CHEST. My design is compact and easy to carry."

The invention provides added comfort and convenience at a sporting game or event. In doing so, it ensures that food and beverage items remain fresh and appealing. It also eliminates the need to carry a separate cooler and chair. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to transport and use so it is ideal for sports fans. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1274, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

