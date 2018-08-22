InventHelp Inventor Develops Grave-Marker Accessory (BMA-5126)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have lost too many people, and I wanted to connect with them while visiting their graves," said an inventor from Mario, Mass. "I thought that my idea would be enjoyable by family and friends visiting the graves of loved ones."

He developed the TOMBSTONE VIEWER to help family and friends feel more connected to deceased loved ones when visiting their graves. The accessory enables individuals to reminisce about happier times. It offers comfort during a difficult time. The unit makes it easier to recall positive memories of the deceased. It is designed to be weatherproof, waterproof and resistant to theft. Additionally, the invention is easily customizable.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5126, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

