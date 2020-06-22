InventHelp Inventor Develops Gravity Defy (PND-4996)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired to create a novel toy which would be fun to use and a conversation piece," said an inventor from Bensalem, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a thought-provoking toy that could amaze users."

He developed the BALANCE ACT to provide a novel gift for children and adults that features a fun and entertaining design. This invention may spark an interest in science. Additionally, it could be small and compact to allow it to be portable.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PND-4996, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

