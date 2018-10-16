InventHelp Inventor Develops GREASE DISPOSAL (AAT-4084)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a mess-free way to dispose of old kitchen grease and oils," said an inventor, from Covington, Ga., "so I invented the GREASE DISPOSAL."

The GREASE DISPOSAL provides an effective way to dispose of hot grease and oils after cooking. In doing so, it eliminates the need to pour grease down drains or into jars. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent messes and odors. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants and schools. Additionally, the GREASE DISPOSAL is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent clogged drains and greasy messes in the kitchen."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AAT-4084, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

