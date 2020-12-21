InventHelp Inventor Develops Grooming Accessory for a Dog's Hindquarters Area (SFO-695)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dog groomer struggled to groom the hindquarters area of my dog because of the wagging tail," said an inventor, from Danville, Calif. "I thought there could be a simple way to secure the tail while grooming, so I invented HOLD THE WAG. My design prevents a wagging tail from interfering with the grooming process."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hold a dog's tail out of the way when grooming the hindquarters area. In doing so, it eliminates the need to continuously hold the tail. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it reduces stress on the animal. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for professional pet groomers and dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-695, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

