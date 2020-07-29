InventHelp Inventor Develops Ground Cover for Picking Up Tree Trimmings (DLL-3752)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regardless of the availability of power gardening tools, yard maintenance still requires the labor-intensive task of picking up tree trimmings. Fortunately, an inventor from Carrollton, Texas, has figured out how to get the job done with much less time and effort.

He developed a prototype for the patent-granted CATCHALL to provide a fast, easy and efficient means of cleaning up leaves and branches from tree trimmings. At the same time, this durable, practical and environmentally safe accessory reduces the chances of scratches and other injuries to the hands. Users will also appreciate how easy it is to assemble, use and discard. Other appealing features are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "While trimming my holly bushes, I had to wear gloves to pick up the sharp-edged leaves and place them in disposal bags," he said. So I created this and used it so successfully that neighbors have shown interest in purchasing it."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3752, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

