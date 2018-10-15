InventHelp Inventor Develops Ground Proximity Radar System for Aircraft (SPL-206)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Colfax, La., has developed the patent pending GROUND PROXIMITY RADAR, a proposed near-ground proximity warning instrument for smaller general aviation (GA) aircraft as well as for experimental aircraft. A prototype is available.

"After a few hard landings, I saw the need for a warning system like this. Planes and parts for planes are extremely expensive to repair. This will offer a warning to pilots to prevent damage to planes," said the inventor. The GROUND PROXIMITY RADAR improves a pilot's situational awareness with respect to the aircraft position above a runway. It offers an audible signal warning if within a certain height above the ground. This may prevent hard-landing events or even loss of aircraft control. In turn, this will reduce or eliminate a sizeable portion of aviation accidents. It may also eliminate costly repairs to an aircraft due to damage withstood upon hard landings.

The original design was submitted to the Shreveport office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SPL-206, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

