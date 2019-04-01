InventHelp Inventor Develops Gunshot Wound Dressing (ALL-945)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Galt, Calif., has developed the BURNETT BATTLE DRESSING, a device that can be used to help initially dress gunshot wounds.

"I was inspired to invent this item after hearing firsthand accounts of soldiers using tampons in combat situations to stop the bleeding from bullet wounds," said the inventor. The BURNETT BATTLE DRESSING offers a new type of dressing for gunshot wounds. It enables internal bleeding from a gunshot wound to be stopped quickly, which may help save lives. This dressing offers a simple yet reliable and effective design. It is convenient and easy to use, and it consumes little storage space in a first aid kit or related location. This dressing can be used by the military, law enforcement and ambulance services.

