InventHelp Inventor Develops Gurney Accessory to Easily Determine Patient Weight (HTM-9264)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a paramedic and I need to make quick and accurate calculations based on a patient's weight, especially when it comes to giving medication," said an inventor, from Jemez Springs, N.M., "so I invented the E M S GURNEY SCALE."

The patent-pending invention enables an EMT to easily and accurately determine a patient's weight. In doing so, it eliminates guesswork. As a result, it ensures that proper medication dosages can be administered and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an efficient design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities. Additionally, it can be adapted for use on most typical gurneys.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables a paramedic or other medical worker to easily weigh a patient being transported on a gurney."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-9264, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

