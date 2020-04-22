InventHelp Inventor Develops Hail Cover (DLL-3445)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have had two of my vehicles damaged due to foul weather conditions," said an inventor from Grand Prairie, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a means to prevent the very costly damage such as dents and broken windshields."

She developed the PROTECTOR to provide hailstorm protection for a parked vehicle. The use of this invention could offer peace of mind for motorists while saving them money on costly repairs. Additionally, it may ensure the vehicle is kept looking like new.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3445, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

