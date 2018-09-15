InventHelp Inventor Develops HAIL NO (DPH-445)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Littleton, Colo., wanted to create a simple way to prevent hail and other bad weather from damaging a parked car, so they invented the HAIL NO.

The patent pending HAIL NO provides an effective way to protect a parked vehicle from hail and other inclement weather. In doing so, it could help to prevent dents and damage. As a result, it provides added peace of mind for vehicle owners. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, the HAIL NO is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers added protection for cars during storms."

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-445, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

