InventHelp Inventor Develops Hair Accessory Organizer (KXX-190)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Spencer, Tenn., has developed the ALL ABOUT ME, a holder for any type of hair accessory. It is used to store and organize bows, clips, bobby pins, plastic or cloth headbands, ties, etc.

"When my daughter told me she was pregnant with a girl, I had an instant flashback from when my daughter was little. I remembered how all her hair accessories became easily unorganized and lost. This inspired me to develop a way to keep these accessories all together," said the inventor.

The ALL ABOUT ME provides neat and organized storage of hair accessories. It replaces existing methods of storing and organizing hair accessories, which often leaves accessories in a tangled mess or easily lost. This holder makes hair dressing easier, more convenient and less time-consuming. It provides easy access to hair accessories and may contribute to a neater and cleaner environment. This holder offers an eye-catching and streamlined design that is lightweight yet durable. It also can be used for animals, including dogs.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KXX-190, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

