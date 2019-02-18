InventHelp Inventor Develops Hair-Care Accessory for Perfect Hair Buns (DPH-581)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The current hair buns do not stay put after my hair begins to dry," said an inventor from Denver, Colo. "The device starts to shift upwards, making the bun sit on top of my head in a way that I had not intended. I came up with this access so that my bun would stay in place."

She developed the BUN BUDDY to ensure that the bun remains in place. The unit keeps the bun from shifting and makes the bun last all day. The device helps people with thick, coarse hair to have a sleek and clean bun that stays in place. The design eliminates the need for a separate ponytail holder. Additionally, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-581, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

