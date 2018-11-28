InventHelp Inventor Develops Hair Dryer for Hair with Weaves and Extensions (LST-903)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While hair weaves and extensions provide a variety of hair style changes and enhancements, at hair washing time, they make it more difficult to dry the natural hair quickly. Because of the creative thinking of an inventor from Los Angeles, Calif., however, women need no longer have that inconvenience.

She developed WEAVE DRYER WITH ATTACHMENTS to dry hair with these additions fully and evenly for more attractive hair styles. With her invention, it takes less time and effort than with conventional hair dryers and prevents unpleasant odor from damp natural hair. What's more, it is easy to assemble and operate and is durable for years of effective use. Its versatile design also allows it to be used with a variety of hair dryer models. In addition, it is convenient, practical and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal time concerns inspired the idea. "Since hair styles with added weaves or extensions require longer drying times, I wanted a dryer that took less time but did not leave the hair damp."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LST-903, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

