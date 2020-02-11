InventHelp Inventor Develops Hair-Styling/Barbering Accessory (LCC-4116)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a barber, I am always looking for ways to make the experience better for my customers," said an inventor from Lancaster, Pa. "I came up with this idea to maximize the level of hygiene and ensure the highest quality in the performance or aesthetic work."

He created a prototype for the SHAVING SKIRT AND DOUBLE BAND TAPE. The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for a professional to clean or wipe tools and utensils while working on a client. It also protects the customer's clothing from stains. The accessory does not need to be repositioned while working on the customer, which saves time and effort. The design keeps materials from being wasted. Additionally, it is ideal for use by barbers, hair stylists, makeup artists, dentists, surgeons, tattoo artists and other professionals.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

