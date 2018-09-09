InventHelp Inventor Develops Hammock Accessory (ROH-521)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was in my hammock, and my husband said he was not going to push me anymore, so I had to figure out another way to create a rocking motion," said an inventor from Rochester, N.Y. "This led me to come up with my invention idea."

She developed the SWING LINE to enable the user to create a rocking motion while lying in a hammock. The unit eliminates the need to ask someone else to rock the hammock for you. This makes it easier to relax and enjoy the hammock. The invention allows the tempo of the rocking to be adjusted easily. Additionally, the accessory features an affordable design that is usable with any hammock.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ROH-521, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

