InventHelp Inventor Develops Hand Cuffs with Integral Heart Monitor (LLF-332)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While it is common for police officers to handcuff suspected criminals, it is not always possible to quickly assess the health of these suspects. Fortunately, an inventor from Boynton Beach, Fla., has found a way to get medical information on prisoners via their handcuffs with minimal time and effort.

He developed patent pending HEART RATE HANDCUFFS to monitor heart rates of detainees wearing handcuffs. As such, it protects hand-cuffed detainees against heart-related deaths. In other words, it enables police officers to respond quickly to a heart attack or other cardiac condition. At the same time, it eliminates the need for a separate heart rate monitor. This lightweight and portable invention is also user friendly. Law enforcement officials will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I was concerned about the deaths of individuals who had been placed in handcuffs while being detained by law enforcement agencies," he said, "and thought this would keep police aware of the physical condition of the detainee."

The original design was submitted to the Lakeland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LLF-332, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

