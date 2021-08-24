InventHelp Inventor Develops Hand Guard for Use with Gas Pump Handles (TRO-379)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While there are more and more hand sanitizing stations in public places, there are none near the pumps in gas stations," said an inventor from Ontario, Canada. "My invention provides a way to prevent exposure to all the germs that are free to accumulate on the gas pump handles."

He developed GIGI, patent-granted, to prevent exposure to germs on gas pump handles, keeping hands clean without the need to wash with soap and water. As such, it facilitates sanitary conditions at the gas pump. This not only reduces the risk of spreading disease, it also keeps hands free of gasoline residue and odor. Thus, it affords peace of mind for health-conscious patrons. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

