InventHelp Inventor Develops Hand-held Mechanized Kitchen Cleaning Tool (FLA-3173)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While automatic dishwashers work wonders with dirty dishes, even the highest machine settings fall short when it comes to baked on food. Until now, hand scrubbing was needed for those tough jobs. However, that is no longer the case thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Palm Springs, Fla.

She developed QUEEN BUFFERLINA to provide a quick and easy way to scrub pots and pans that removes even hardened or baked-on food from dishes and cookware with minimal effort. At the same time, it is durable for years of effective service and versatile for both consumer and commercial use. Other appealing features are convenience, practicality and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of having to hand scrub pots, pans and casserole dishes caked with heavy food residue," she said, "and wanted an effortless alternative for such cleaning tasks."

