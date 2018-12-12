InventHelp Inventor Develops Hand-Sanitizer Holder for Automobiles (DHM-437)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am always looking for hand sanitizer in my car," said an inventor from Wendell, N.C. "The bottle usually ends up falling on the floor or is left in the back seat. I wanted a holder that would keep hand sanitizer easily accessible, which led me to develop this accessory."

She created a prototype for the EZ SANITIZER to keep a bottle of hand sanitizer within easy reach. The unit prevents the bottle from being lost or misplaced. It ensures that the driver and passengers have ready access to hand sanitizer. This promotes improved hygiene, which minimizes the spread of germs and diseases. Furthermore, the invention is adaptable for use in any new or existing vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Durham office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DHM-437, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

