InventHelp Inventor Develops Handheld Outdoor Power Tool for Digging Narrow Trenches (BRK-2588)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While heavy power equipment is effective for the installation of large diameter pipe below ground, it is too expensive and cumbersome for laying media that require narrow trenches, like communications cable or electrical wire. Fortunately, an inventor from Jasper, Ala., has figured out how to apply the same digging function on a much smaller scale.

He developed MINI DITCH WHITCH to facilitate the installation of below-ground small-diameter pipe or cable. As such, it affords ready access to tight areas between plants, eliminating the need to dig them up to install ground wire. Thus, it minimizes the disturbance of existing landscape. Besides saving time, energy and expense, this novel tool is compact, lightweight and portable. Built for safety, durability and ease of use, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's experience on the job inspired the idea. "As a landscape contractor," he said, "I wanted to streamline the time-consuming and labor-intensive task of burying wire and cable under sod and soil."

