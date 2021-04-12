InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Accessory for Mobile Phones (DNV-208)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a hands-free way to use my phone while talking or watching videos," said an inventor, from Denver, Colo., "so I invented the SPEAKER PHONE HOLDER. My design reduces hand strain and it could enhance entertainment."

The invention provides a hands-free way to support and use a mobile phone. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly hold the device or lean it against another surface. As a result, it provides added comfort and convenience and it increases sound quality. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-208, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

