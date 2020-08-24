InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-free Accessory for Supporting a Mobile Phone (CLM-465)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved cell phone stand for watching videos, gaming, live chats and other uses," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented the APPS-ADJUSTABLE PORTABLE PHONE STAND."

The invention provides a hands-free way to support a mobile phone. In doing so, it offers an alternative to holding the phone or leaning it against an object. As a result, it increases comfort, convenience and entertainment and it could help to promote multi-tasking. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the discomfort associated with holding and supporting a phone in the hand."

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CLM-465, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

